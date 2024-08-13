Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,930,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,998. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

