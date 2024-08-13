Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,277 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 584,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.