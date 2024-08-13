Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 895,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,651. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.