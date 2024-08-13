Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,432,000 after purchasing an additional 392,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

