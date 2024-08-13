Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.