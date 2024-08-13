Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

