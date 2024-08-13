Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 346.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,122 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.