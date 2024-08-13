Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

