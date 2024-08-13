Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 1,936,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,702. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

