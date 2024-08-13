Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,411,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,126,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,073,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,176. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

