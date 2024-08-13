Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

