Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,341 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 846,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

