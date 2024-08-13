Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,445,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,871,000 after purchasing an additional 267,476 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 727,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OALC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 23,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,854. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.