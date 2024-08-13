Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

