Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

CGCB stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.92.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

