Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVSD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

