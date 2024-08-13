EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Raised to $15.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS
EchoStar Stock Up 1.4 %
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- About the Markup Calculator
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Market Turbulence: Time to Snap Up Magnificent Seven Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.