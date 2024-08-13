EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Raised to $15.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

