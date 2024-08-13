EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 10.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 1,208,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,839,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

SATS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

