Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.38.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $237.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 73,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.