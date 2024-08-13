Edward H. Mckay Acquires 2,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) COO Edward H. Mckay acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,656.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,765. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

