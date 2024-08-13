Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the July 15th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 70,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.