Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.22. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.78 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

