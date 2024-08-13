Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head to Head Comparison

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -59.93% -51.82% Elevation Oncology N/A -59.35% -38.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,137.11%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 984.39%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.52 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($1.04) -0.69

Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.