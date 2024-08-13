Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,060,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,027 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.9% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $145,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

