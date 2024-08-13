Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.
Envoy Medical Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:COCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Envoy Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.72.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
