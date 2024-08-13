EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell Sells 4,000 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

