Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 51.5% in July

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Epsilon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EPSN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,415. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.
Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.
Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
