Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 13th (ABEO, ADAP, ARR, ATNM, CBZ, CEVA, CPB, DOC, FBNC, FITB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
