Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 13th (ABEO, ADAP, ARR, ATNM, CBZ, CEVA, CPB, DOC, FBNC, FITB)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

