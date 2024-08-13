Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 13th (ABEO, ADAP, ARR, ATNM, CBZ, CEVA, CPB, DOC, FBNC, FITB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

