Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eramet stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Eramet has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

