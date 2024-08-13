Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Announces Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Shares of ERAS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 1,894,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

