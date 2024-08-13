ESS Tech (GWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GWH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWH

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Earnings History for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.