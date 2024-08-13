ESS Tech (GWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GWH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

