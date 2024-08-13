ether.fi Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a market cap of $172.02 million and approximately $50.10 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ether.fi

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.47795027 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $77,752,408.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

