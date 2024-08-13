Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $15.95 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,703.48 or 0.04461440 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $325.16 billion and approximately $15.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,274,778 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

