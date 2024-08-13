Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €92.55 ($101.70) and last traded at €92.55 ($101.70). 101,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.40 ($100.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.39.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

