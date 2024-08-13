European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

