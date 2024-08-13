European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
European Wax Center Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
