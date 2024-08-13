Evercore ISI Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $19.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE PK opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,594,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $257,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

