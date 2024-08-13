Everscale (EVER) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $108.29 million and approximately $837,044.23 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

