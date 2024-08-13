Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.