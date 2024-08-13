EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 517,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,957. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

