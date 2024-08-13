EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,668 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PTLC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 98,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

