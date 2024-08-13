EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 23,943 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,273,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,916,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

