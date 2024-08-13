EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 257,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

