EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,517,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,344 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

