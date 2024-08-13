EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $213,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sempra stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

