EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $121.49.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

