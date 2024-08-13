EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,569,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 2,025,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

