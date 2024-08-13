EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 29,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.55. 940,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,637. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

