Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.80. 60,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 211,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

