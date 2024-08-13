Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,675. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.