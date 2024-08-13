Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CFO Steven P. Weber Sells 1,800 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $54.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,774.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,421. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,776.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,519.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.94.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

